Parents urged to keep children safe

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is urging parents and guardians to decide whether to send their children to school as Tropical Cyclone Rae affects the country.

He advises those in flood-prone areas to keep children at home and stay alert.

Radrodro says parental supervision is essential at all times.

He adds that schools may face water supply issues, and heads of schools can decide whether to remain open.

Radrodro says teachers and school management should also work with Divisional Education Officers to secure school property.

