Over 100 families face eviction amid proposed subdivision project

Waisasa settlement residents

Some 100 families in Waisasa settlement in Tacirua fear being evicted as a proposed subdivision project is in the pipeline.

Last night, the residents gathered for a public consultation with the Director and Principal Consultant of Optimal Management, Jone Vodo.

Vodo told the residents they are on native land and that a notice was issued to them three years ago. He says if they fail to respect and adhere to the notice, legal proceedings will be undertaken against them.

A resident, who did not wish to be identified, claims that the notice given to them was dissolved and that the developers coming to inform them of the eviction is not fair.

The resident claims that another notice was delivered to them last Tuesday stating they only have 45 days to vacate the property.

The individual also highlighted that most of the people living on that piece of land are low-income earners, and moving within the next two and a half months is distressing.

Meanwhile, the Principal Consultant stated that in the planned development, there will be 57 residential lots and two commercial properties, and the current residents will be considered first for those lots.

Under the iTaukei Land Trust Act 1940: 5 Section 27 “Unlawful Occupation of iTaukei Land – Any person who is found to be in unlawful occupation of any iTaukei land shall be liable to immediate eviction and to a fine of $100 or to imprisonment for 6 months or to both such fine and imprisonment.”