Only one remaining in ICU

Only one patient now remains in Aspen Lautoka Hospital ICU from the two yet to be discharged.

This has been confirmed by Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka.

The two are part of the seven who had consumed Pina Colada at Warwick Fiji Resort over the weekend and were hospitalized for causes yet to be ascertained.

Five of them have since been discharged from the Hospital.

The Tourism Minister says that while one remains stable in ICU the second patient has been moved to a normal ward for continued observation.