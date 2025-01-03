Online therapy boom sparks call for balance

The Fiji Psychological Society is urging balance as digital platforms grow in mental health care and social engagement.

While online services have made therapy and psychological counselling more accessible, the shift has also brought challenges that require careful attention.

Vice President of the Fiji Psychological Society Robin Heyman stated that the rapid transition to virtual spaces has transformed how mental health services are delivered, enabling the Society to reach individuals across the country including those in remote areas.

However, she said that this increased online presence also carries risks such as heightened feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression stemming from excessive screen time and unregulated social media use.

“The advantages of being online are that therapists are becoming more accessible, psychologists are becoming more accessible through online video communication. In the past, it was always seen as a face-to-face practice but now we can move to more online calls.”

Heyman explained that the Society is committed to promoting a healthy balance between online interactions and in-person activities.

The Society also advocates for creating safe and positive online environments that foster well-being rather than contributing to mental health challenges.

With the impact of social media and prolonged screen use becoming more evident, there is a growing urgency to address these issues in both public health initiatives and individual practices.

By encouraging a mix of digital and real-world engagement, the Fiji Psychological Society aims to ensure that the benefits of online mental health services are not overshadowed by their potential drawbacks.