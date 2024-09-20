One law for all: Nawaikula

Former politician Niko Nawaikula believes there should be one law for all.

He made the comment following the release of George Speight, the 2000 coup leader who was released from prison after 22 years, through a presidential pardon yesterday.

Nawaikula reiterates that he has been advocating for Speight’s release all along because he believes in fairness and equality under the law.

“My basis is equality before the law. So I’m happy that Bainimarama was given immunity, Rabuka was given immunity, and now Speight has returned. But know that there should be equality; it should be compensated as well for that.”

Naiwaikula is calling on the government to grant pardons to all political prisoners of all political conventions.

He says the previous government had used the court system to take politicians to prison because of their political beliefs or because they opposed government.

Nawaikula believes that politicians who are still in prison and those who have been released must be released from the conviction and not just the sentence.

He feels that before the nation gets the truth and reconciliation process, it should have an equal basis for all the political prisoners to be released.