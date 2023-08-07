Officers reminded of policing role

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Any misconduct or ill-discipline resulting in disciplinary action brings disrepute to the Fiji Police Force.

Director of Forensic Services, Senior Superintendent of Police Margaret Marshall highlighted this while addressing 145 officers who graduated from the Constable Qualifying Course.

Marshall says policing should be taken seriously at all times and encouraged the young officers to give their best while serving members of their communities.

The course participants are officers who were recruited in 2019 and 2020 and were under probation.