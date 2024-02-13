Nuclear waste water is safe: Kaneko

Deputy Press Secretary at the Japanese Embassy in Fiji, Mariko Kaneko

Deputy Press Secretary at the Japanese Embassy in Fiji, Mariko Kaneko says her government will keep an eye on any consequences resulting from the release of wastewater accumulated at the closed Fukushima Nuclear Plant.

According to Kaneko, the Japanese government’s ability to monitor the consequences of the release was a factor in the country’s decision to release its nuclear water waste into the ocean.

“When we say that we are monitoring the discharge waters, we are also monitoring the fisheries products that are taken in that area close to the Fukushima plant.”

Kaneko claims that because the Japanese government keeps an eye on the products’ safety, fisheries and other agricultural items used in that field are already available in the market in Japan and other nations.

Kaneko reiterates that the Japanese government will not allow those products to be sold if it discovers any irregularities.

Japan received wide criticism from environmentalists following its decision to release nuclear wastewater in the Pacific Ocean.