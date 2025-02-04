Notices issued as dengue fight intensifies

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

A dengue outbreak in the Western Division has prompted increased scrutiny and public health interventions by the Ministry of Health.

Recent inspections of 319 households resulted in 73 notices issued for violations including overgrown plants, improper waste disposal, and the presence of mosquito larvae.

Thirty of these notices specifically cited mosquito larvae, a direct violation of the Public Health Act Cap 111.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/ Facebook]

With 200 dengue cases reported in the division since the start of the year, and more expected during the rainy season, the Ministry is urging communities to take proactive preventative measures.

Divisional health teams are on high alert, focusing on early detection, treatment, and referrals.

In addition to inspections, health officials are collaborating with other government stakeholders to conduct evening awareness sessions in villages.