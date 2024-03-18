North and West schools to reopen tomorrow

All North, West, and Ovalau schools that were closed due to adverse weather conditions will resume classes tomorrow.

The Education Ministry has made this decision in consultation with the National Disaster Management Office.

Permanent Secretary, Selina Kuruleca says schools that were used as evacuation centres have been cleared and ready to welcome students back.

Kuruleca is urging all teachers to assist in the preparation and clean-up of schools as they aim to create a conducive environment for learning.

She adds that this is in line with their commitment to safety, and the ministry is urging everyone to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines, especially regarding areas prone to flooding or other hazards.

Kuruleca says the past few days were not easy for students, and teachers are being reminded to be supportive when they return.

The Permanent Secretary further states that with rain expected over the next few days, all parents and guardians must ensure the safety of their children at all times.