No prison escapees in 2023

[File Photo]

There has not been any record of prison escapes or major incidents in Fiji Corrections Service facilities last year.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Commissioner of Fiji Corrections, Senior Superintendent Apakuki Qura, who acknowledged the officers for maintaining the standard of safety and security for inmates in the past year.

Qura emphasizes that maintaining safety and security for those under their care is one of the key roles mandated by the government.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that officers must attend to all inmate requests and needs while ensuring a secure and safe environment in prison.

The Deputy Commissioner states that if all officers and personnel focus on these two major areas of their operations, which are safety and security, it will lessen complaints against the FCS.