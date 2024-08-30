No one can take away the right to live: Archbishop Loy Chong

Head of the Catholic Church, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong [Source: Twitter]

The Catholic Church has made its stance regarding the intention of Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya, who proposes the death penalty for anyone found guilty of trafficking large amounts of illegal drugs.

In a video address, Head of the Catholic Church, Archbishop Peter Loy Chong, says the death penalty is a direct attack on the dignity of any person.

He says the death penalty is an attack on something that is fundamental, and that is life, which is created in the image and likeness of God, and no one has the right to take life.

Archbishop Loy Chong says even though a person might have committed a very serious crime, it does not give anyone the right to take away life and to violate the dignity of the person.

He says there are a variety of linkages and structures that contribute to a social problem, adding that when trying to deal with a social problem, one has to understand that there are different linkages and structures in society that contribute to the problem.

“The major structures are economics, politics, culture, the environment, and religion. So these are the major structures in society. And it would be good to do a consultation with people, a group, to understand how these different structures can contribute to the drug problem.”

Archbishop Loy Chong adds that to find solutions, we will have to take into consideration the social structures.

He says it will be hard just to name one or to identify one solution without linking it to the other structures in society, as without linking it to the structures of society, your solution will have the possibility of missing the mark.

He says the death penalty might have gotten rid of the drug dealer, but if the structures are still contributing to the problem, then the problem will still be around.

Meanwhile, yesterday Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya said that her role as Minister for Children and vulnerable groups requires her to explore all possible measures to safeguard the country from the growing threat of drugs.

She reiterated her commitment to ensuring a national conversation on protecting Fijians, particularly children, from the dangers of drugs and those who profit from them.