No comment says Turaga

Christopher Pryde [left] and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga remained tight-lipped when asked if he will take responsibility for the initial suspension of Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde.

Following his interview as a witness in the inquiry into the validity of Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Barbara Malimali’s appointment, FBC News questioned the minister on his action that led to the suspension of Pryde, who has now been reinstated.

The minister was asked if he is aware of the calls being made for him to step down, as his decision is now costing taxpayers over $80,000 used to have a tribunal look into Pryde’s alleged breach.

Turaga refused to make any comment on the issue.

The tribunal appointed to inquire into allegations of misbehavior against Pryde concluded unanimously that the two allegations made against Pryde have not been made out and have advised President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu that Pryde ought not to be removed.

Pryde has since welcomed the Tribunal’s decision.

We also asked the minister about his recent decision to send on leave Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa.



Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa

Following controversy over Turaga’s decision, Nakarawa is believed to have resumed duty today.

The minister also refused to comment on this matter, saying he has been in court all day.