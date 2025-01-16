NGO Coalition says Cabinet reshuffle a strain on public purse

From left: Assistant Minister for Information Aliki Bia, Environment and Climate Change Minister Mosese Bulitavu, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Policing Minister Ioane Naivaluru, Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto

Financially irresponsible and a slap in the face of the hardworking people of Fiji is how the Non-Governmental Organisation Coalition on Human Rights has described the recent addition of Ministers and Assistant Ministers by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The NGOCHR issued a statement this morning in response to the appointment of Ioane Naivaluru as Policing Minister, Viliame Naupoto as Immigration Minister, Mosese Bulitavu as Environment and Climate Change Minister, and three new assistant ministers: Aliki Bia for Information, Ratu Josaia Niudamu for Justice, and Naisa Tuinaceva for Public Works and Transport.

“The NGOCHR believes that the creation of new ministerial and assistant ministerial roles potentially imposes a heavy financial burden on an already strained public purse,” the coalition said.

“These positions bring with them significant costs for salaries, housing allowances, vehicles, security, support staff, medical coverage, communication, office operations, and travel expenses. These costs are leading to an administratively bloated government, which is something we were hoping to reduce.

“The NGOCHR is also concerned with the fact that the Prime Minister has not been transparent with the public to clarify where the funding for these additional posts is being sourced from.

“With the country’s national debt already exceeding $10 Billion, this reshuffle is not just ill[1]timed—it is financially irresponsible.”

While making the announcement, Prime Minister Rabuka assured Fijians that the salaries would be funded in the 2024-2025 national budget and would not burden taxpayers.