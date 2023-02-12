New Zealand supports IPPF

New Zealand High Commission’s First Secretary, Sarah Nisbet.

The New Zealand government continues to support the International Planned Parenthood Federation’s Niu Vaka II strategy.

This as they have provided over $30 million in the past five years to boost their activities.

The New Zealand High Commission’s First Secretary, Sarah Nisbet, says they have noted a need for greater access to sexual and reproductive health services in the rural and maritime islands.

She says these funds are being utilized to provide much-needed services in these areas.

“I saw numerous cases of women who just could not access contraceptives due to location, remoteness, and cultural barriers, and they are really real challenges that you all face in supporting sexual and reproductive health and rights in the Pacific.”

Nisbet says they will continue to support such initiatives in the coming future.