New survey to reveal current NCD trend

The evolving landscape of non-communicable diseases in Fiji has prompted a reassessment of health strategies to address current needs.

The Health Ministry is set to conduct a new nationwide survey in response to the significant increase in cases of NCDs, particularly diabetes.

The last survey, conducted in 2011, shed light on major risk factors like overweight, obesity, and high blood pressure.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu adds that despite a decline in diabetes and tobacco use reported in surveys from 2002 and 2011, the current scenario shows a reversal of these trends.

“We see the numbers increasing every day. So again, the ministry is doing and trying its best with not only the expertise we have within the ministry, but we are thankful for our development partners for coming on board and assisting us with programs, policies, medications, equipment, and machines.”

Dr. Lalabalavu highlights the importance of strengthening primary health care in the face of changing health dynamics.

“Because once we take care of the strength in the primary health care, public health, and health promotion parts of it, we’re not only looking at prevention, but for those with a disease that prolongs their life in the secondary phase, if in the tertiary phase they need further treatment for it, then it’s available locally.”

The upcoming survey aims to provide detailed insights into the prevalence and trends of NCDs.

This will be conducted in partnership with the World Health Organization.