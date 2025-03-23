New station strengthen farming community in Ba

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji ]

The Ministry of Agriculture has taken its services closer to over 1,030 crop and livestock farmers in Naloto and Nalotawa ni Ba.

It has opened the new Nukuloa Agriculture Station in the area, which will benefit farmers from the nine villages and eighteen settlements within the two districts.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu says this marks a significant milestone in the shared journey toward sustainable agriculture and improved livelihoods for farming communities.

In thanking farmers, Rayalu says their dedication to the land, resilience in the face of challenges, and commitment to feeding the nation deserve the deepest respect and gratitude.

He says the new agriculture office represents far more than just a building, as it stands as a testament to the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the agricultural sector, which is vital for food security, sustainable development, and economic growth.

The Minister says the new office will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery to rural farmers, ensuring the Ministry’s presence where it matters most.

The office will also serve as a hub for researchers, agricultural experts, and the local community to come together, share experiences, and exchange knowledge.

