New rules for tombstones in cemeteries

[Source: WSJ]

The Fiji Corrections Service says that following a thorough assessment of available land and the types of headstones constructed at public burial grounds, only standard headstones will now be permitted for use.

The FCS, in a statement, says that the design specifications and detailed plans for these standard headstones can be obtained from the Cemetery Office in Korovou.

It says that members of the public intending to place a tombstone on the grave of a deceased family member are requested to adhere to these guidelines.

The FCS says that effective immediately, the Cemetery Office will no longer accept alternative headstone designs.

It states that this decision ensures uniformity, maintains the cleanliness and aesthetics of burial grounds, and optimizes the use of available land across all public cemeteries in Fiji.