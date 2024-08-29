New policy prioritizes health and nourishment

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Health, in its efforts for a secure future of the Blue Pacific, has adopted the Fiji National Childhood Development Policy.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu was a panelist in one of the side events during the 53rd Pacific Island Forum Leaders meeting.

Dr. Lalabalavu says the policy is the first of its kind for Fiji and will be implemented jointly by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Women and Children.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/ Facebook]

He adds that safety and social protection are also essential for lifelong health.

Dr Lalabalavu says through the national policy, the nourishment and health of all young children in Fiji, especially during the first 1000 days, will be prioritized in a comprehensive way.