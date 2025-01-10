New ministers sworn in at State House

From left: Newly sworn in Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua, Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu

This morning, the coalition government swore in seven members of Parliament from the Bloc of Nine to ministerial and assistant minister positions.

Former Police Commissioner and senior military officer Ioane Naivalurua has been sworn in as the Minister for Policing, while former Army Commander and Director of Immigration Viliame Naupoto has been sworn in as the Minister for Immigration.

Former FijiFirst and SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu has taken the oath of office as the Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

Naisa Tuinaceva has also taken an oath as Assistant Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport, while Aliki Bia was sworn in as Assistant Minister for Information.

The Ministry of Justice will now have Josaia Niudamu as its Assistant Minister after he took an oath this morning, while Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu will have Penioni Ravunawa as his Assistant Minister.

Ravunawa also took oath today.

President Turaga Bale na Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu presided over the swearing-in ceremony at the State House.

The ceremony was streamed live on the government’s Facebook page this morning.