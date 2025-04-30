New equipment to boost daily operations for Natovi students

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development/ Facebook]

Students of Saint Vincent College and Primary School received an $11,000 boost with the donation of a tractor trailer and five brushcutters from the Rural and Maritime Development Ministry.

School manager and Natovi Parish priest Father Filimoni Vosabalavu said the trailer would save students time and effort, allowing them to focus more on their education and other activities.

“This was one of the big challenges they used to face. Now they no longer have to frequently go to the forest to collect firewood because we have a trailer to transport it easily to the kitchen.”

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sa-kiasi Ditoka, officially handed over the equipment during a visit to the school.

He said the brushcutters would also enhance the maintenance of school grounds, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment for students.

The equipment was funded under the Rural Outer Island (ROI) Development Programme.

The trailer is expected to greatly ease the burden of transporting firewood, farming tools, and crops—tasks that previously required students to carry loads manually from nearby forests.

