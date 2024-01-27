New energy policy to bring a cleaner future

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu

The Department of Energy announced its National Energy Policy, which aims to alter the country’s energy environment and reduce its dependency on imported fossil fuels.

Speaking during the launch, Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu stated that Fiji now imports more than 88% of its primary energy supply, with the transportation sector accounting for the majority of consumption.

The coalition government has an ambitious target to derive 100% of electricity services from renewable energy sources by 2030.

“This will safeguard Fiji’s resources and economic productivity for future generations and make us more resilient in the face of global energy uncertainty.”

The newly launched National Energy Policy aims to increase the use of renewable energy sources, alternative fuels, and overall supply and demand efficiency.

Rayalu believes the introduction of electric vehicles will require the establishment of infrastructure, including charging stations.

“An estimated policy investment of FJD 2.4 billion will be required to ensure that 100% of all vehicles on the road are electric vehicles (not factoring in marine and aviation). Infrastructure development to support EVs, including grid tuning, smart meters, and charging stations, will require an additional FJD 13 billion by 2050.”

The New Zealand Deputy High Commissioner to Fiji, Alex Davis, is also supporting the policy.

According to the Department of Energy, the National Energy Policy is a living document as well as a roadmap to a brighter future—a future that is cleaner, more prosperous, and more equitable.