New court of appeal judge sworn in

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Gerald Winter has been sworn in as a Judge of the Fiji Court of Appeal.

The ceremony was held at the State House yesterday.

Winter has over 40 years of experience in the legal profession both locally and internationally.

He served as a High Court Judge in Fiji from 2003 to 2007.

Winter served as a Court Martial Judge in New Zealand and held the position of Royal Law Commissioner in Tonga in 2009.

Beyond his courtroom, Winter has played a pivotal role in legal education and discourse.

He has provided invaluable guidance on diverse legal issues to policymakers, legal professionals, and judges, covering topics such as human rights, UN treaty systems, criminal and security law, and public and military law.

Judge Winter was admitted as a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand in 1981.