Need to strengthen international relations: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has emphasized the need to strengthen our international relations.

He made the remarks at the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs conference in Auckland this week.

He says their relations with New Zealand have strengthened over the years, especially with the signing of the Duavata Partnership Agreement last year, which signified expanded strategic cooperation.

Rabuka says when they talk about international affairs, they are talking about international relations, people-to-people, and government-to-government links.



He says there have been turbulent events in the history of our independent nation, whether it be political, natural disasters, health pandemics, or a global economic crisis, but people have always stood together to mourn, reflect, and rebuild.

“My main priority is the development of all Fijians at all levels, in all places to ensure that Fiji reaches its full potential.”

The Prime Minister says they must continue to collaborate on regional issues underpinned by the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent to guide engagement.