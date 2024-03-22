NDMO takes proactive steps

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko

The National Disaster Management Office is taking proactive steps to resolve drainage problems and enhance waste management in response to the recent floods that have affected the entire country.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says that in order to stop additional flooding, ground crews are currently working to clear waterways and the drains.

The NDMO Director highlights the importance of proper planning in mitigating the impact of floods and ensuring community safety.

“A lot of this has to do with proper planning. As we speak, we are having conversations with the respective municipal councils to ensure that there is proper disposal of waste and most importantly, the clearing of drains.”

Soko is urging the public to actively participate in local cleanup efforts.

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu reaffirms the government’s commitment to enhancing the drainage system.

“We are now gazetting the members of the drainage board who will be responsible for what you asked. The fixing of flood gates and seawalls and the maintenance of the main drains, so I think we should be on a good footing with regards to that issue.”

The NDMO and relevant authorities are encouraging the public to stay informed about flood risks and to take proactive measures to protect themselves and their communities.