Nawaikula files for constitutional redress

Nikolau Nawaikula

Former Member of Parliament Nikolau Nawaikula confirmed in court this morning that he is seeking constitutional redress.

The former Social Democratic Liberal Party MP is seeking redress regarding why the matter that led to his imprisonment was moved from the Magistrates Court to the High Court.

Nawaikula was convicted for falsely stating his permanent residence was in Buca Village and obtaining more than $20,000 in parliamentary allowance.

Formerly known as Niko Nawaikula, the former MP is representing himself in this case filed against the Attorney General and the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Although convicted and sentenced in 2022, Nawaikula seeks constitutional redress as to why the matter was transferred from the Magistrates Court to the High Court.

The lawyer from the Office of the Attorney General says they need time to file the necessary applications.

The FICAC lawyer has also sought time and highlighted the possibility of an alternative remedy.

The Magistrate then granted leave for the respective parties to respond.

The matter has been adjourned to the 20th of next month.