Navua residents evacuated to higher grounds

Police rescue team rescue an elderly woman from her home in Calia Back Road

Heavy downpours have started again in Navua, raising concerns about the possible rise of flood waters in affected areas.

FBC News visited a few places again later and noticed that flood waters had not receded, even though heavy rain had stopped during the day.

A few people were also seen moving their livestock to higher grounds while it was still daylight.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua Police were also seen evacuating people from the Calia settlement.

17 people from this settlement will spend the night again at the LDS church, which is being used as one of the evacuation centres.