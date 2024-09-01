Nausori Lass crowned Miss Universe Fiji 2024

[Source: Supplied]

A 24-year old Lakena, Nausori Native Manshika Prasad walked away with the title and glory as the new Miss Universe Fiji 2024.

Prasad came out on top besting nine other girls last Friday during the finals of the Miss Universe Fiji Gala at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbor.

The new Miss Universe Fiji is currently pursuing her MBA in Australia and aims to use this platform to advocate against domestic violence.

[Source: Supplied]

She says that she didn’t enter this competition for the title either for the glitz and glamour or for popularity.

The former Bhawani Dayal Arya College student aims to use the Miss Universe platform to amplify the voices of those silenced by fear and violence and raise awareness and help create a society where women feel safe, supported, and empowered.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Susan Ranadi, originally from Vatulele and 30-year-old Nadine Roberts from Australia were named runners up.



[Source: Supplied]

Ranadi was recognized for her exceptional catwalk skills with the Best Catwalk award, while Nadine Roberts and Manshika Prasad were honored as Fashion Ambassadors, Nadine Roberts also won the Best Evening Gown award.

Prasad will fly the Fijian flag in Mexico City, Mexico in November as she competes in the Miss Universe Competition representing Fiji after a lapse of 43 years.

The Miss Universe Fiji 2024 Special Awards are listed below:

1. Miss Swimwear – Manshika Prasad

2. Miss Congeniality – Kathleen Mason

3. Best Smile – Salanieta Galo

4. Best Catwalk – Susana Ranadi

5. Miss Fitness – Nicole Matavesi

6. Best Evening Gown – Nadine Roberts

7. Miss Social Media – Nadine Roberts

8. Miss Rising Star – Narishma Sharma

9. Miss Photogenic – Prashantika Prasad

10. Fashion Ambassador x 2 – Nadine Roberts and Manshika Prasad

11. Cultural Ambassador x 2 – Salanieta Galo and Susana Ranadi

12. Ocean Ambassador – Nicole Matavesi

13. Miss Environment – Ashlin Alveena Prasad (received on Ashlin’s behalf by the Judge Jennifer Chan, as Ashlin had to pull out of the contest for personal health reasons)

14. Miss Charity x 2 – Prashantika Prasad and Mumta Nandani