Police monitor movement of people

Police teams were closely monitoring the movement of people in the Capital City last night until early this morning.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says despite several advisories from relevant authorities – some Fijians are still not adhering to it.

Tudravu warns they will take people to task for disobedience of lawful order.

With the threat of Tropical Cyclone Sarai looming over the Fiji Group, police teams have been deployed to ensure the safety of people and control movements around the country.