NDMO monitors landslide in Wailoku

The National Disaster Management Office is closely working with the relevant authorities to monitor a landslide that occurred at Vataleka in Wailoku Tamavua.

The landslide is a result of heavy rain experienced in the past few days.

Fijians have been urged to stay away from the slide area as there may be danger of additional slides.

According to the Authority, Fijians can contact the Fiji Roads Authority at 5720 if they experience a similar incident in their vicinity.