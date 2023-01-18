Heavy rain warning for parts of Fiji

[Source: Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

A heavy rain alert has been issued for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Western and Northern Viti Levu.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says this includes Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki, Interior Ba and Interior Ra, Bua, and Eastern Macuata Province.

The weather office states this is due to a trough of low pressure with clouds and showers expected to approach from the North and affect the whole Fiji group from Thursday till the next few days.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms is expected over Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Western and Northern Viti Levu.

Showers are also expected to become frequent and heavy over these areas from later Thursday.

The forecast for the rest of the Fiji group is for cloudy periods with some showers and isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms and heavy falls are likely in some places.