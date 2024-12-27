Heavy rain triggers flooding in Rakiraki

[Source: Supplied]

Floodwaters have entered Rakiraki Town and Naqoro Flats as heavy rain continues across the country.

Rakiraki Town Council Chief Executive Sailosi Sawana says that floodwaters in the town continue to rise.

Sawana adds that heavy rains started last night, and the town has been flooded since this morning, and some businesses are closed.

Article continues after advertisement

The Rakiraki Town Chief Executive is advising the people of Rakiraki to be vigilant and remain cautious.

He is also calling on the people to heed warnings from the authorities and to monitor the weather situation and be alert.

Sawana states that authorities in the area are closely monitoring the situation, with Rakiraki residents urged to prioritize safety.