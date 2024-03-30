Flood warnings in force

A flash flood warning remains in force for flash flood-prone areas, small streams, and low-lying areas of Vanua Levu and Northern and Western Viti Levu (Nadi, Ba to Rakiraki up to Nausori).

The Fiji Meteorological Office states that a flash flood alert remains in force for all flash flood-prone areas, small streams, and low-lying areas for the rest of Viti Levu (Sigatoka, Coral Coast through Navua, Lami to Suva).

The weather office says a trough of low pressure is slowly moving over the southern parts of Fiji.

Associated clouds, showers, and rain are expected to affect most parts of the country.

While areas such as Lautoka and Rakiraki were flooded as of yesterday, the National Disaster Management Office is calling on people residing in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant.