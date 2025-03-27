National forum needed for Constitution review: Ratuva

To reform Fiji’s constitution, a national forum is needed that will allow for a wider discussion on the 2013 constitution beyond just politicians, says Political Sociologist Steven Ratuva

Professor Ratuva says this will help the government identify areas that can be addressed through constitutional amendments.

He asserts that this approach has led to a fragmented discussion, creating divisions between different groups, each focusing on their political interests rather than on the national interest.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the moment, when you leave it to political parties to decide eventually, they are already divided in terms of their political positions, so people end up voting for or against. So perhaps a constitutional forum is a way forward in terms of doing that.”

He adds that the constitution is not just a tool for political parties to make mileage or win points; it’s something for the whole country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the government will soon finalize the questions for determination by the Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in Parliament after failing to secure the required 75 percent majority for the amendments to pass.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.