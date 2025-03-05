National Condom Campaign targets rising HIV cases

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

People can expect community ambassadors from the Ministry of Health who will be distributing condoms, providing sexual health information, and advocating for safe sex practices from this week.

The Ministry says this is part of the National Condom Campaign, which aims to combat the rising HIV epidemic that has become a growing concern for public health authorities and communities nationwide.

It says the campaign seeks to increase access to condoms and raise awareness about sexual health, targeting various demographics across the country.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says the community ambassadors already participated in comprehensive training to equip them with essential knowledge and skills for their roles.

They have been tasked with engaging with local communities where they will foster open discussions on sexual health and promote awareness and responsibility.

To ensure broad outreach, 88 strategic locations have been selected across the country, including business hubs, universities, nightclubs, hotels, and other public spaces.

These venues, chosen to target the populations most affected by the HIV epidemic, will feature condom vending facilities for discreet and convenient access.

The NCC will be overseen by the National Technical Working Group, which will manage condom distribution and focus on educating the public about its proper use.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.