NAP to be launched this year

The government aims to roll out the Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan by the end of this year or early next year.

Speaking at the 2nd Day of the Central Division Women’s Expo, Minister Lynda Tabuya highlighted this initiative.

Tabuya stated that the National Action Plan would conduct a study on women and how they could be provided avenues in economic ventures.

“It is going to do a study a whole of government a whole of society, a whole of community approach on how we can help our women to be empowered economically so it is a very exciting time for Fiji.”

Tabuya encouraged women to become the backbone of the economy, particularly as more men leave our shores for overseas prospects.

The Minister also challenged employers and male leaders to open up spaces for women to thrive and contribute to our economy.

Tabuya concluded by wishing all women in business a Happy International Women’s Day.