Nalumisa addresses Rakiraki concerns

Rakiraki

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa addressed several key issues concerning the Rakiraki Town Council and its development.

While contributing to the Rakiraki Town Council Review Report 2019, Nalumisa highlighted the allocation of approximately $342,000 for upgrading the first floor of the Rakiraki market, which would also address water leakage problems affecting market vendors on the ground floor.

He said this upgrade is seen as an opportunity to create more space for small businesses and generate additional revenue for the council.

Nalumisa also touched on the ongoing search for a suitable dumpsite in the Rakiraki and Tavua areas, noting that the process requires thorough study and consultation due to concerns over nearby farming activity.

“What we’re trying to do now is do away with that mentality, do away with the mentality of giving assistance. Giving assistance to councils like Rakiraki Town Council. That’s something that I’ve been driving at my speculative as well as Executive. And then it’s something that we have also shared with them, the importance of maintaining that whatever things that we do, we must make sure that the operations are carried out in a very sustainable way.”



Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Nalumisa discussed broader development projects, such as the potential establishment of a growth center or satellite town like Waimacia, which would boost economic activity and bring services closer to inland communities.

Additionally, he mentioned consultations with the Ministry of Waterways to address the recurring issue of flooding from the Penang and Nakubana Rivers and the possibility of leasing the FSC sports ground to the Rakiraki Town Council, allowing for its upgrade into a better sports facility.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the town’s administrators and staff for their hard work and reiterated the government’s commitment to conducting local government elections, ensuring continuous service delivery and improvement for the people of Rakiraki.