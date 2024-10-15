Nadi river flood alleviation project vital says Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad stresses the significance of the Nadi River flood alleviation project, calling it vital for safeguarding the economy and boosting investor confidence.

Prasad says Nadi is a critical town for us as it is not only a major tourism hub but also plays a key role in driving the national economy.

He adds the project which was initiated with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency is progressing well.

The Minister adds the project aims to address long-standing concerns of residents, businesses, and investors, ensuring the area is better protected from future floods.

“It has a significant impact on the economy of the Western Division, and that particular project that we are now getting on with is going to be significant, and that it will alleviate a lot of the concerns and issues.”

Prasad stresses the importance of being prepared for disasters, highlighting that Fiji cannot afford to be caught off guard.

He adds the government is also looking at policies and strategies to ensure that we look for more grant financing for this project.