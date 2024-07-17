Nadakuitavuki holds bilateral talks with Chinese counterpart

Ms. Finau Niumataiwalu, Acting Director Development at Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Ambassador Lee, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection Ms. Eseta Nadakuitavuki, Chairman of the Great Council of Chiefs, Ratu Viliame Seruvakula. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, Eseta Nadakuitavuki, while attending the Second High-Level Conference on Global Action for Shared Development held over the past 2 days in Beijing, China shared Fiji’s progress in poverty reduction and gender equality.

At the conference, Nadakuitavuki briefed the Vice Chairman of the China International Development Corporation Agency on the Fijian Government’s six social protection schemes implemented by the Ministry.

She also highlighted the ongoing efforts undertaken in collaboration with development partners, to digitize Fiji’s social protection system through the development of the Social Protection Management Information System to improve service delivery.

In terms of women empowerment the PS for women and children states implementation of several key initiatives by the ministry which aims to meet both the practical and strategic needs of women and girls.

Nadakuitavuki says these collaborations are essential for addressing common challenges such as poverty, climate change and public health.