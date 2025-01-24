Multimillion-dollar projects commissioned

Taveuni is set to become Fiji’s first island with a 100% renewable energy supply.

This follows the launch of the $6.75M Mua Solar Power Station, complementing the Somosomo Hydro Project.

The initiative supports Fiji’s goals to cut carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Article continues after advertisement

This project will save 50% on Energy Fiji Limited’s fuel expenses on the island.

“These projects embody our shared vision of a Fiji where every individual, regardless of where they live, has access to the life-changing benefits of electricity. To the people of Taveuni, the clean and sustainable energy we celebrate today is your opportunity to rise, grow, and thrive.”

Rabuka also officiated the $4.29m Weilagi to Naselesele Grid extension and House-wiring Project, bringing hope to the people of Taveuni.

“This extension now connects 130 houses, a school, and a number of small businesses, benefiting approximately 650 residents. Beyond providing power, this project is an invitation for the people of Weilagi and Naselesele to dream bigger and seize new opportunities for growth and prosperity.”

Korean Ambassador to Fiji Kim Jin Hyung has also stated the continuous partnership between the two countries.

“With the completion of this project. KOICA’s commitment towards the renewable energy sector in Fiji will be further strengthened. Even though it might be geographical location differences the commitment to achieving”

Prime Minister has also stated that the coalition government has a plan to extend the grid from Wairiki to Taveuni South and to Navakawau and similarly to extend to Lavena and Bouma up north of Taveuni.