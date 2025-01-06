MSUPPLY improves delivery of medical supplies

The Ministry of Health has taken a significant stride to digitize its medicine procurement and inventory processes with the implementation of the MSUPPLY system at the Fiji Pharmaceutical Biomedical Services.

FPBS Director, Jeremaia Mataika says the system has been installed across all 230 health facilities, even those in the most remote communities.

Mataika says the MSUPPLY system has improved delivery of medical supplies around the country.

“We’re trying to deliver it to the doorstep of the health facility … and talking about that, we have a team that are currently in the lab group right now – they are delivering the supplies right to the doorstep of the health facility and rather than just loading into the boat and requesting them to offload it at the facility.”

Mataika says the system has also allowed medical professionals in health facilities to effectively and efficiently manage inventories of medical supplies.

“So we have taken it out from the point of someone sitting at the village of Ono-i-Lau online. So if they can go online, that means we can use the digital system as well for them to send in their orders and that applies for everywhere. So that’s the reason we’ve done that.”

The MSUPPLY system is set to improve the outcomes of healthcare in communities, with access to medical supplies in a timely manner.