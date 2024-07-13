MOU to support rehab for incarcerated youth

The permanent secretary of Youth and Sports, Meli Nacuva and FCS Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa during the signing of the MOU [Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Service will now be able to enhance the rehabilitation and upskilling of youth inmates in correctional facilities.

This comes as FCS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to foster, promote, and empower youths serving in prison.

FCS Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa says this initiative outlines their commitment to exchanging expertise and specialists in training and capacity building for youths in correctional facilities throughout Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds both organizations will focus on contributing to the improvement of youths serving in prison and community socio-economic development through various activities and programs.

This includes Empowerment Training, Mobile Skills Training, Sports Programs, Agriculture, and Leadership Training.

The ministry will also utilize existing youth committees within Provincial Councils, district councils, and village councils to assist in the reintegration programs for youth discharged from prison.

To ensure the effective implementation of the MOU, both organizations have agreed to meet every quarter or whenever the need arises to evaluate progress.

They will also exchange information and data relevant to the youth population to enhance collaboration and support for youth rehabilitation programs.