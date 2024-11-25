More than 3500 students involved in drugs

[File Photo]

More than 3500 students in Fiji have been involved in illicit drug cases this year.

Permanent Secretary of Lands and Mineral Resources Paula Cirikiyasawa revealed the startling figures – that 1.7 percent or 3519 out of Fiji’s 207,000 registered student population have been involved in these activities.

While officiating at the launch of the week-long Central Division Drug-Free Awareness Campaign 2024 in Laqere yesterday, Cirikiyasawa says the statistics are “alarming for Fiji.”

He says Fiji is becoming no different from other countries around the world where drug abuse is a major issue.

The PS notes that as part of the National Counter Narcotics Strategy 2023–2028, an awareness initiative has been launched, targeting school children who are the most vulnerable.

“Combating illicit drug use is not an issue the Government can tackle alone – it requires a whole-of-nation effort to curb the drug problem in our country. We must work together to prevent drug and substance abuse, supporting one another to lead healthier, happier lives. Together, we can strive to build a nation free from the shackles of illicit drug trafficking and foster a culture of drug-free living through education, awareness, and proactive community initiatives.”

Cirikiyasawa says the evidence of increased drug-related crime and violence amongst children is also concerning which many are turning a blind eye to.

He adds that many lives have been shattered by addiction and families torn apart by the destructive trade.

The PS says he hopes the awareness campaign will spark a concerted effort communities to tackle substance abuse through sustained and long-term commitments.

Similar week-long awareness campaigns on drug awareness will be held in the western, eastern and northern divisions later on.

The theme for this week-long awareness campaign, is “Be Responsible, Make a Healthy Choice, Stay Away From Drugs,” which reflects the national commitment to making responsible choices and abstaining from drug and substance abuse.