More students to benefit from iTaukei scholarship

The iTaukei Trust Fund Board hopes to expand its iTaukei scholarship program in the coming years to support more University of Fiji students through the newly established iTaukei Institute.

Earlier this month, two students at the university were awarded scholarships under this initiative, which is part of a new partnership between TTFB and the Centre for iTaukei Studies.

The scholarship covers tuition fees and textbook allowances for the recipients.

The selection process for the scholarship was rigorous, evaluating academic performance, strong cultural engagement, and leadership skills.

Chief Executive Officer Aisake Taito stated that they hope to increase the number of scholarships in the future, provided financial resources can cater to the demand.

The board believes that this initiative will not only ease financial burdens for students but also play a crucial role in preserving and strengthening iTaukei cultural knowledge and heritage.

