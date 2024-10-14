More males reach out for counseling, says Singh

The Healing Hands Foundation, a non-government organization in Fiji, is intensifying its efforts to address the rising issues of drug abuse among youths and provide support for the elderly.

Founder Mohenesh Singh says the foundation is also responding to the alarming suicide rates among the elderly, with 20 reported cases so far this year.

Singh states there has been a significant increase in male engagement, with around 60 to 70 having contacted the foundation last month alone.

“They just want somebody to sit down with them and listen to what they have to say. They always want them to be included in the family, the family functions, take them out for visitations and other things. So this is all what they want. And unfortunately, we are living in a modern society where there are children in the home that are working, so they don’t have much time for these elderly people. And once they are left idle in the home, they get into depression, they get into stress.”

Singh also states that counseling is a vital coping mechanism that can help youths steer clear of harmful activities.

Currently staffed by three volunteer counselors, Singh emphasizes community support and highlighted plans to expand male counseling services.

“I’m also advocating on promoting about male counseling. We also requested the government to open hub centers, especially for the males, because nowadays we have seen that the males have been left behind.”

Singh says they aim to foster a more supportive environment for both youths and the elderly in Fiji.