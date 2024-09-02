More culinary creations at the Friendly North Festival

[Source: Supplied]

The Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North keeps getting better every year.

This year has seen a variety of local entrepreneurs stepping up to share their culinary creations.

Among these entrepreneurs is 37-year-old Ashwin Prasad, who is popular with Indian cuisine.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ba businessman says he has been participating at different festivals.

“In the future, it will be good because in here, it’s a good carnival. We’re thinking we’ve got everything.”

The food stall has become a notable attraction in the festival selling all kinds of different cuisines including puri, belchart, subs and bbq.

Labasa entrepreneur Siddhant Khan is calling on the people of Labasa to come out in numbers and support local businesses.

“Yesterday, the business was really good, but comparing to last year, the turnout is low. We’re hoping for the turnout to be good within the end of the week, and we’re here to make money.So come in numbers, support us, and let us grow.”

The Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North will take place from August 31st to September 7th at Subrail Park in Labasa, featuring queens and kings competing for the crown.