More cameras for safer roads

The Land Transport Authority is installing ten new speed cameras and restoring malfunctioning ones to curb reckless driving and enhance road safety.

Assistant Transport Minister Naisa Tuinaceva has warned motorists to be cautious, emphasizing the effectiveness of speed cameras in reducing accidents.

Tuinaceva reaffirmed that the measures will help enforce traffic laws and improve road discipline.

“Yeah, we need these cameras for our road safety. We have LTA same as police. We are working on a target of reducing vehicle accidents by 50 percent and even trying to reduce fatalities on our roads for 2025 by 40 percent.”

He says speeding has consistently topped the list of traffic violations, and manpower alone cannot combat it, highlighting the need for more cameras.

“See, that’s a big, big target. But yes, cameras, are useful. They are also very important in fighting this war to reduce fatalities and accidents on our roads.”

LTA Board Chair, Inosi Kuridrani believes that speed cameras are a useful tool in road safety.

“Once the drivers know that there is a speed camera, they slow down. We can see in the data that very few people are breaching their speed limits. But we will take it out, remove it, and take it to another area where we feel it’s more risky.”

Kuridrani says that when drivers know there are speed cameras, they tend to slow down.

He adds that while people are aware of speed limits, they tend to slow down only in areas with cameras and speed up again where there are no cameras.

He adds that motorists should be mindful of their speed, as the ten new cameras are portable and can be deployed anywhere on Fiji’s roads.

