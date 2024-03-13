Monitoring system now on fishing vessels

Minister for Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu says the Ministry has installed vessel monitoring systems and Electronic monitoring systems on fishing vessels.

Speaking in Parliament, Ravu says this contribute to sustainable fishing practices and prevent Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing that could occur within our Exclusive Economic Zone.

He says together with placement of fisheries observers on longline vessels, the Ministry will ensure compliance and entering of correct data and timely submission of data from any particular area in the sea to the office for documentation.

Fisheries Minister Kalaveti Ravu

The Minister says further to this, the Ministry is working with the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency to develop e-Permitting and e-Catch Documentation Systems.

He says this system aims to ensure the mass balancing of tuna and tuna like products that pass through Fiji both as export and re-export commodities.

He says this system will complements the e-payment systems provided by the Ministry of Finance; all aim at ensuring the “ease of doing business” here in Fiji.