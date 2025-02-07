MoH intensifies dengue fight

[ Source : Ministry Of Health ]

The medical teams served notices to 90 houses in the Western Division during the implementation of the Dengue Outbreak Response Plan.

The teams inspected 432 houses and collected 50 larvae.

They also served 38 notices for overgrown grass and bushes, including five communities managed by Vatukoula Gold Mines.

The Ministry of Health says all key stakeholders, including the district officers, Roko, education officers, police, and Vatukoula Gold Mines, have been informed about this response plan.

The Ministry says it had to stop spraying for the past two days due to adverse weather conditions.