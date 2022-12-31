Missing fishermen rescued

[File Photo]

The two fishermen who were reported missing last night have been located and are back at home with their families.

Police say the two were rescued by a fishing boat from Natawarau Settlement in Ba this afternoon.

Chief Operations Officer, Acting ACP Livai Driu has acknowledged the support shown by members of the community in looking out for the missing boat.

Article continues after advertisement

However, ACP Driu is still calling on members of the community to refrain from going out to sea during this unfavorable weather.