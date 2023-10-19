Misinformation spikes cultivation of cannabis

A district representative in Macuata claims that the cultivation of cannabis may have increased over the last two weeks as people have been misinformed about its legalization.

Dogotuki District Representative, Atonio Lekisa says a lot of people have started to cultivate cannabis in their district, thinking that they have been given the green light.

Lekisa says this is after the government’s announcement to develop a taskforce to undertake a feasibility study on the establishment of a medicinal cannabis industry in Fiji.

“Majority of these people who are interested to cultivate cannabis do not even understand the different species of cannabis … they only heard on the news about the proposed development of a feasibility study to establish a medicinal cannabis industry in Fiji, they thought that the government has legalized cannabis. So, their understanding is that the cultivation of cannabis has been legalized in the country.”



Dogotuki District Representative, Atonio Lekisa

Lekisa says a lot of people have shown interest in the proposed medicinal cannabis industry, but stakeholders have to carry out thorough awareness.

He has called on stakeholders to take the consultation to the grassroots.

Fiji Police Force Narcotics Bureau representative, Usaia Donu, is urging people to only believe the information from relevant stakeholders.

Donu also reminded district representatives and village headmen of their role in ensuring that people are guided on such sensitive issues.

The medicinal cannabis consultation continues in Savusavu today.